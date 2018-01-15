ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Raleigh woman competes on 'The Bachelor'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jenna Cooper moved to Raleigh for new experiences and now she's appearing on The Bachelor.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A Raleigh woman is appearing on "The Bachelor" this season.

Jenna Cooper, 28, moved to Raleigh a year ago from Indiana for a new experience She visited the area often as her brother lives in Chapel Hill.

"I was like, people are open-minded here; they're going places. There are so many opportunities, fantastic food, so, I just made it happen," Cooper said.

"I started my social media marketing business and came. So far, I'm finding success. I love it here! I love the people!" Cooper explained.

Cooper is a social media manager and is building her personal brand in fitness. She says her appearance on the show has given her business great exposure.

While she can't reveal the outcome of the show, Cooper says going to the casting call in Atlanta started an exciting roller coaster and she's loved every minute.

"I would do it again - 100 percent," Cooper explained. "I think I would do some things differently, but I would do it again. It makes me excited for the future," she said.

"The Bachelor" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC11.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentbachelorraleigh newstelevisionRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News