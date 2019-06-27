Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Meek Mill becomes co-owner of Lids, releasing exclusive hat line in August

Meek Mill is getting into the sports apparel business.

The Philadelphia rapper is investing in Lids which is the largest retail seller of hats in North America.

"I've always been a fan of Lids - growing up, I remember buying their hats to match my outfits and look my best," Mill said in a statement Wednesday. "It's amazing to see my relationship with the brand come full-circle and have the opportunity to evolve as a businessman. We have a great team in place and we're looking forward to taking Lids to new heights.

In addition to serving as the brand's co-owner, Mill plans to launch an exclusive hat line in August and serve as a creative strategist for the company.

"The Lids design team is thrilled to collaborate with Meek Mill. He is a true original artist with an incredible sense of fashion. Meek's first line of hats will be unique and the first of many ways we work together" said Tom Ripley, Lids Chief Executive Officer.
