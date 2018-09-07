ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rapper Post Malone involved in 2-vehicle crash in West Hollywood

The rapper Post Malone was involved in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in West Hollywood. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. --
The rapper Post Malone was involved in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in West Hollywood, authorities said.

No one was injured in the collision, which was reported about 2:42 a.m. at the intersection of Doheny Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard, according to a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department.

After the initial impact occurred within the West Hollywood city limits, a white Rolls-Royce continued on and struck a fence and some shrubs in Beverly Hills proper, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, the police spokesperson said, adding that alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

"god must hate me lol," Malone tweeted afterward.

The crash comes less than three weeks after a private jet carrying the rapper was forced to make an emergency landing in New York. The aircraft blew two tires during takeoff and circled the New England area for hours while officials determined the safest place to conduct an emergency landing.

No one was hurt in that incident.
