Arts & Entertainment

Rebel Wilson hosts, produces dog-grooming competition show 'Pooch Perfect'

By George Pennacchio
We've seen models competing on "America's Top Model," designers on "Project Runway," cooks on "Top Chef." Now, it's the "Ulti-Mutt" dog grooming competition show: "Pooch Perfect."

"Pooch Perfect" lets 10 of the best dog groomers in the country show off their skills by competing in a series of "paw-some" challenges.

Rebel Wilson is the show's host and an executive producer.

Dogs have always been a huge part of her family. Her great-great grandmother started The Beagle Club of Australia. The family spent many weekends traveling around Australia to attend dog shows.

"Growing up we had a lot of family dogs that were just brilliant," said Wilson. "But we also had a cat, who was my favorite. And she would torment the dogs - which was hilarious."

A trio of judges will do the tormenting on "Pooch Perfect," voting on who stays, and who is sent to the dog house. The grooming runs the gamut from bathing through clipping - and then anything goes.

As for Rebel, well, she's not one to get her hands dirty.

"I actually haven't ever washed a dog. My mom, growing up, would wash all the show dogs, and she washed them in my bathtub," said Wilson. "I used to get really annoyed because I'd go to have a relaxing bath and there'd be dog hair, dog shampoo everywhere. 'Mom! Why'd you have to do that?' No, personally, I've never washed a dog!"

"Pooch Perfect" airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.
