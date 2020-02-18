Redbox offers new free online streaming service: Redbox TV

There's a new option available for cord-cutters, and it comes from an unlikely source: movie rental company Redbox.
The service has started free live TV, and it doesn't require a subscription or sign-in.
Redbox is best known for its DVD rental booths, but has now added a Free TV Live tab on its website. You can also access it through the Redbox app.
The offerings include shows like Family Feud, TMZ and America's Funniest Home Videos. There are also movies and original Redbox content.
So far, no mainstream networks are on the site -- and you still have to watch commercials -- but watching the entertainment won't cost you anything.
