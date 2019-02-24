OSCARS

Regina King on being a first-time Oscar nominee for 'If Beale Street Could Talk'

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a look back at actress Regina King's journey from 'If Beale Street Could Talk' to the 2019 Oscars.

LOS ANGELES --
Thanks to a searing performance in "If Beale Street Could Talk," Regina King is now a first-time Academy Award nominee, an honor she sees as the universe's nod of approval.

Her peers voiced their approval as well, from a rousing round of applause at the Oscars luncheon to red-carpet interviews singing her praises.

"Everyone loves her because Regina has played so many wide-ranging, diverse characters in her work. She's brought this full humanity to all of them," "Beale Street" director Barry Jenkins said.

"Regina's a stalwart who's been around for a long time. She's finally getting her due. She's been constantly showing up and doing the work," co-star Colman Domingo added. "I think it's finally the season of Regina King."

King said her award season experience was a "wonderful reminder that I am a part of a tribe of artists" and said she was "reminded that I'm in the right place."

SEE ALSO: Veteran actress Regina King stands as a beacon in Oscar-nominated 'If Beale Street Could Talk' performance
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look back at Regina King's journey from teen TV star to veteran actress and Oscar frontrunner.

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsactormovie newshollywoodaward shows
OSCARS
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Lady Gaga's journey to the Oscars: 'I couldn't be more proud'
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
A look at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet looks
Statement suits and other memorable Glenn Close red carpet looks
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to continue after-Oscar tradition
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
How Hollywood helped change the conversation about HIV/AIDS
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Sheriff: Bicyclist found off Wake County road was not struck by vehicle
Raleigh man beaten by officers in 2018 dies of overdose, advocate says
Woman banned from dating app Tinder for posing with hunted animal
Anti-ICE rally in Durham demands end to undocumented immigrant arrests
Retaining wall breaks down at Holly Springs Target
Opposing groups rally at UNC over monument removals
Dove offering $5K grant to dads without paid paternity leave
Walnut Creek Elementary opens food pantry for students
Show More
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
Jim Boeheim returns to Syracuse bench after fatal accident
Raleigh 8th grader dies following flu complications, family says
2 women to testify against Justin Fairfax in planned public hearings
Johnson, Maye lead No. 8 UNC past No. 16 FSU, 77-59
More News