Remains found in Oregon believed to be 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin

SELMA, Oregon -- Remains found in a remote area of Oregon are believed to be of missing actor Charles Levin, who played numerous roles on television comedies such as "Seinfeld" and "Night Court."

Levin, 70, was reported missing from Grants Pass on July 8 by his son after he hadn't heard from his father for several days, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

He owned an orange 2012 Fiat and was "almost always in the company of his fawn-colored pug dog, Boo Boo Bear," Grants Pass public safety said in a news release last week seeking information about Levin's whereabouts.

On Friday, search and rescue crews narrowed down a search area based on an emergency cellphone ping. A resident located Levin's car in a remote and almost impassable road Saturday. Inside the car, troopers found the remains of Levin's dog. Crews searching steep and rugged terrain found the human remains.

There is a "high probability" the remains are those of Levin, The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said Sunday. The medical examiner will make the final identification.

Levin's TV credits include "Alice," Hill Street Blues," Doogie Howser, M.D.," Night Court" and "Seinfeld." He played the mohel in the episode "The Bris" where he cuts Jerry Seinfeld's finger. Levin also had roles in movies, including "The Golden Child," Annie Hall" and "This is Spinal Tap."
