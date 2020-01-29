Rent returns to DPAC

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning classic "Rent" returns to the stage at the Durham Performing Arts Center as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.The musical is set in the 1990s and tells the story of a group of New Yorkers struggling with their careers, love lives and the effects of the AIDS epidemic on their community.Rent is on stage at the DPAC until Sunday.Tickets are still available.