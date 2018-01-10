Michelle Williams was paid less than 1 percent of what her costar Mark Wahlberg made in order to reshoot the film, according to a report published by USA Today. "Three people familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly" told the newspaper that Wahlberg negotiated $1.5 million to reshoot his scenes while Williams, who was not told about this, did it for less than $1,000 extra.
The new controversy comes after its initial star, Kevin Spacey, was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple people. The allegations came so late in production that director Ridley Scott said he had already moved on to another film, but the team scrambled to reshoot with new star Christopher Plummer in Spacey's role.
Scott told USA Today in December of the reshoot that "everyone did it for nothing," specifically mentioning himself and Williams.
In response to the USA Today report that Wahlberg had actually done it for millions, some fans said that Williams' lack of pay in comparison was because she was a woman. Others argued that Wahlberg's higher pay was because of his box office draw, while still others defended Williams' reputation as an actress, saying their pay should have been equal.
Although Mark has become a shroud business person. Here's hoping he does the right thing & shares w/ Michelle. Someone forgot a bunch of zero in Michelle pay check. #timesup— M (@Trulli4ever) January 10, 2018
Well no offense to her but I have never heard of her before and everyone knows who Mark Wahlberg is.— Mysterious Stranger (@Airgon72) January 10, 2018
And let’s be honest, #MichelleWillams is the real actor. She amazes me with every performance. I saw #AlltheMoneyintheWorld for her. Not Marky Mark.— gmo (@gmodhera) January 10, 2018
Ok.. she’s an Oscar winner. HE is far from it!— ⓜⓘⓐ ⓦⓐⓛⓛⓐⓒⓔ (@Grunge_Girl7) January 10, 2018
The USA Today report comes more than a month after a report in the Washington Post that Wahlberg had been paid $2 million to reshoot, with a source accusing there was merely "a figure in the hundreds of thousands of dollars or less for Williams, Plummer and other actors."
All the Money in the World, which hit theaters in December, tells the story of the kidnapping of the 16-year-old grandson of billionaire Jean Paul Getty in the 1970s.