Star Wars Land: Reservations now available for Oga's Cantina at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland just made it easier for space travelers to book a table at the popular Oga's Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
Oga's Cantina has now been added to Disneyland's app-based reservation system.
Park-goers can also book a table online at disneyland.com/cantina.
Reservations can be made up to two weeks in advance.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
