Arts & Entertainment

Star Wars Land: Reservations now available for Oga's Cantina at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland just made it easier for space travelers to book a table at the popular Oga's Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Oga's Cantina has now been added to Disneyland's app-based reservation system.

RELATED: You can now drink at the Star Wars cantina where the world met Han Solo

Park-goers can also book a table online at disneyland.com/cantina.

Reservations can be made up to two weeks in advance.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countytouristfooddisneylandrestaurantstar wars landtourism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to NC water park
Terrifying video: Masked robbers attack man outside his own home
Vaccine manufacturer plans to add 400 jobs to Durham, Wilson
Arrest made in deadly shooting of 21-year-old Domino's delivery driver
Hospital nursing staff expecting 36 babies in 2019
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Thursday, July 25
Justice Dept. will execute inmates for first time since 2003
Show More
$1M worth of liquid meth found hidden in snow globes
College student discovers 65 million-year-old Triceratops skull
Birthday boy with autism gets surprised by football team
2 Moore County sisters, ages 11 and 13, killed in car crash
Officer uses CPR to revive premature baby in dramatic video
More TOP STORIES News