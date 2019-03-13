Ride in the front row of Carowinds' newest roller coaster: Copperhead Strike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ten days ahead of its grand opening, Carowinds released video showing exactly what it will be like to ride in the front of its newest roller coaster.
Copperhead Strike is the first double-launch roller coaster in the Carolinas, and it has more inversions than any other similar coaster in the country.
It will send riders zero to 42 miles per hour in just 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 50 miles per hour over the more than half a mile track.
Carowinds' 14th roller coaster opens March 23.
