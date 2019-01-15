ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rihanna lawsuit: Singer sues her father over use of their last name for business

Singer Rihanna attends the 4th annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Rihanna is suing her father over his use of their last name for a business.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles, Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, says that her father, Ronald Fenty, and his partner have violated her trademark and falsely suggested that their business, Fenty Entertainment, is affiliated with her.

The 30-year-old singer says in the lawsuit that she has used the name for her cosmetics brand and other businesses since 2012.

Fenty Entertainment, which advertises itself as a talent and production company, was founded in 2017.

The lawsuit asks the court to order Ronald Fenty to stop using the brand name, and it seeks damages to be determined later.

An email sent to Fenty Entertainment seeking comment wasn't immediately returned.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlawsuitcelebrityrihannacourtbusiness
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Carol Channing dies at 97: Publicist
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer released
A new villain emerges on 'The Bachelor'
Ariana Grande cancels Raleigh concert
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chancellor Carol Folt to leave UNC earlier than expected
Warrant: Trooper was shot in the neck, face in Wilson County
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
Spirit Airlines comes to RDU, announces non-stop flights to 7 cities
Girlfriend says 2 suspects in trooper shooting had 'nothing to do with it'
Cary-based U.S. Veterans Corps helps Coast Guard families affected by government shutdown
Fayetteville man charged with rape also linked to unsolved rape case in 1998
Watch: Silent Sam statue removed from UNC campus
Show More
Fayetteville police looking for man they say is connected to fatal shooting
Toddler found dead in freezing temperatures
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
Raleigh man says he was shot after hearing knocks at front door
Child strapped into car seat falls out of moving car in Minnesota
More News