Rise of the Resistance opening at Disneyland: Here's what you need to know

By and ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The new "Star Wars" ride is set to open at Disneyland Friday, drawing large crowds hours before the park even opened.

The theme park says Rise of the Resistance blurs the lines between fantasy and reality on a scale never seen before in a Disney attraction. The opening expands the attractions at the 14-acre addition to Disneyland that opened last year.

The attraction will take guests aboard a full-size transport shuttle before they are captured by a Star Destroyer and find themselves in the middle of a battle between the dark side of the First Order and the light side of the Resistance.

Fan were lined up by 11 p.m. Thursday, nine hours before the park was set to open. However, to the surprise of dozens of fans waiting in the rain, Disneyland opened about two hours early just after 6 a.m.

For those planning a trip to the highly anticipated ride, a virtual queue will allow guests to explore other areas of the park while waiting for their turn, according to the Disneyland Parks blog.

The Disneyland app will have a dedicated module for Rise of the Resistance available from the main page.

However, Disneyland officials say the virtual queue will not be available until published park opening hours and ride admission will be subject to capacity, which means having an assigned boarding group will not guarantee entrance to the attraction.

The attraction at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge combines live actors, special effects, droids and motion simulation to immerse guests into a mission for the Resistance.

"You're just in the middle of a 'Star Wars' story and you're experiencing it firsthand," Executive Creative Director John Larena said. "There's so many things to look at. So many things are happening at the same time. You'll go on with a friend or a family member and you'll be on this side and they'll be on that side, you'll see different things...all these incredible things that happen around you. You can't get it all, you gotta go on it multiple times."

Other attractions include Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run as well as a collection of unique food shops and merchandise.

More information about the ride, and how to reserve a boarding pass is available here.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and this station.
