Arts & Entertainment

Rod Stewart accused of punching security guard

Singer Rod Stewart reportedly punched a security guard during a New Year's Eve event in Florida.

Now, Stewart and his oldest son, Sean, are facing a court appearance on charges of simple battery.

According to a report by Palm Beach police, the altercation happened late Tuesday at the Breakers resort.

The security guard said the Stewarts were with a group of people who became irate after they were denied entry to a children's event.

The guard said the younger Stewart shoved him backward and the elder Stewart punched him in the ribs.

Police said two witnesses and surveillance camera footage back up the story.

Both Stewarts are set to appear in court on February 5.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridaentertainmentmusic newssecuritybattery
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'A first step:' DHA works into the night relocating McDougald Terrace families
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
Forecast: Showers today but drying up Sunday
VIDEO: Man catches car passing on I-540 shoulder 5 times
Hero cop, nurse save man found in middle of road
United Methodist leaders propose split over gay clergy, marriage
DPAC sets annual attendance record in 2019
Show More
DHA begins 'emergency relocation' of all McDougald Terrace residents
3rd man charged in trafficking of 17-year-old girl in Raleigh
15-year-old charged in Concord Mills Mall shooting that killed girl
Sheriff: Woman shot in arm in Granville County
More TOP STORIES News