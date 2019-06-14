ABC premieres

Roselyn Sanchez talks about juicy drama on ABC's summer drama 'Grand Hotel'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- A family-run hotel is the setting of the new upstairs-downstairs drama series on ABC.

Grand Hotel centers on the events at the Riveria Grand Hotel in Miami Beach and the Mendoza family.

It's owned by Santiago Mendoza (Demian Bichir) and his second wife Gigi (Roselyn Sanchez). The blending of their families is a bit complicated.

"I was his first wife's best friend for many years and she was like a sister to me, but then she passed away, and then Gigi gets involved with Santiago Mendoza and the incredible love within the family becomes incredible hate, because they feel like I got involved with Daddy and the first wife was my best friend, you know?" Sanchez said.

The drama starts right away when a chef with a secret goes missing.



"To keep people entertained, you have to shock them every week," Sanchez said. "and that's what we do."

The series is produced by Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria and based on hit Spanish series Gran Hotel.

"We have this incredible group of people and to be able to have the head of it all, which is Eva, be respectful, loving, intelligent, and an incredibly creative mind behind us and supporting us was everything," Sanchez said.

"Grand Hotel" premieres Monday, June 17 at 10:00 p.m. EDT, on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimeabc premieres
ABC PREMIERES
Lake Bell writes, directs and stars in 'Bless This Mess'
Check out Hannah B's new 'Bachelorette' promo
Colton, Cassie open up after 'The Bachelor' finale
Bob Saget tackles edgier viewer videos on 'Videos After Dark'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Venomous snakes bit 92 people in North Carolina in May
Tropical Smoothie Cafe offering free smoothies Friday
Man found dead outside Fayetteville business
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Friday, June 14
Baby cut out of murdered mother's womb dies
Sheriff apologizes to innocent man who deputies tried to lynch in 1952
Encounters with strange driver leave NW Raleigh children rattled
Show More
King Arthur Flour recalls some flour due to E. coli risk
U.S. Army celebrates its 244th birthday
100-mile yard sale coming to Johnston County area
VIDEO: Senior man severely beaten at California bus stop
Furbaby Friday: Animals up for adoption at APS of Durham
More TOP STORIES News