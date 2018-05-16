ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Royal wedding: Windsor preparing for massive influx of visitors

EMBED </>More Videos

Massive preparations are underway in the British town of Windsor for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

By
WINDSOR, ENGLAND --
Massive preparations are underway in the British town of Windsor for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

With just three days left, tourists and royal watchers are showing up in the small, historic town to camp out for a viewing spot or just to soak up the royal atmosphere.

The town is just west of London and is home to Windsor Castle, an official residence of the royal family.

About 32,000 live in Windsor, but the town is expecting crowds of at least 100,000 to line the streets for the nuptials.

Generators, loudspeakers and monitors are already in place along the streets, along with thousands of port-a-potties.

The town itself is a sort of living exhibit of English history. Windsor Castle was built in the 11th century and many of the pubs and businesses around it are hundreds of years old.

At the local pubs, one of the most requested drinks is the Windsor Knot. That's a pale ale made from a combination of British and American hops, honoring the union of British royalty and the American actress, along with some celebratory champagne yeast.

Visitors are flying in from around the world to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.

Donna Werner of Connecticut is already camping out on the street near the castle. She did the same thing for the 2011 wedding of William and Kate.

"You dream of falling in love with a prince or having a prince fall in love with you," Werner said. "This is a true-life fairy tale. A prince has fallen in love with just a common girl. And he's sweeping her away to live in his castle."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentRoyal Weddingweddingsu.s. & worldMeghan Markleprince harry
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News