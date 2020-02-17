Arts & Entertainment

Rumored new 'budget' iPhone could be launching in March

iPhone lovers there's possibly something new to look forward to.

It's believed Apple is going to introduce a sequel to the iPhone SE in March.

The name of the new iPhone is not official but there is speculation.

Smartphone case makers seem to believe it will be called the SE 2. Cases for that phone are already on sale.

Forbes said the SE2, marketed as a "budget iPhone" will use the same 12 Megapixel camera as the iPhone 11, but won't feature ultrawide or telephoto sensors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentiphonetechnologysmartphones
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd teen suspect charged in shooting death of 17-year-old in Raleigh
VA teen accused of killing mother, brother caught at Durham Target
Well-known sex therapist murdered, ex-boyfriend arrested
Trading coronavirus quarantines, Americans land back in U.S.
Man dead, juvenile seriously injured in Durham shooting
Arby's baits McDonald's into new fish sandwich war
Aviation Parkway Exit closed along Interstate 40
Show More
Former NC Lt. Gov. Bob Jordan dies
Rain postpones Daytona 500, dampening event, Trump's visit
6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion in California
Duo travelling to 31 NHL games in 31 days
Raleigh police seek person accused of convenience store assault
More TOP STORIES News