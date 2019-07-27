Arts & Entertainment

Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75

Disney legend Russi Taylor, who voiced Minnie Mouse for more than three decades, has passed away at the age of 75. Russi died in Glendale on July 26, 2019.

GLENDALE, Calif. -- Disney legend Russi Taylor, who voiced Minnie Mouse for more than three decades, has passed away at the age of 75.

Russi died in Glendale, California, Friday, Disney officials announced.

Her 40-year career was kick-started with her official role as the voice of Minnie Mouse in hundreds of Disney projects, including theme park experiences, animated shorts and films.

During a 1986 audition, Russi beat out 200 other hopefuls to land the role and step into those big yellow shoes.

"Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor," said Disney CEO Bob Iger in a statement. "For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world-a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney Legend beloved by fans everywhere. We're so grateful for Russi's talent as well as the tremendous spirit and great joy she brought to everything she did."

However, the acclaimed actor also lent her voice to an entire roster of characters, including Strawberry Shortcake and Pebbles Flintstone.

Her resume of credits also comprises of Martin Prince and the twins Sherri and Terri on more than 100 episodes of The Simpsons.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

