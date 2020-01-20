SAG Awards: List of winners

FILM WINNERS

TELEVISION WINNERS

LOS ANGELES -- Scarlett Johansson and Nicole Kidman will have two chances to win Sunday night at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards, but the award show's ability to forecast the Oscars looks cloudy.Stars were arriving on the red carpet Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The show began at 8 p.m. EST.The awards are voted on by SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), made up of 160,000 media industry professionals, including actors. Each year they recognize high achievement in film and television acting during the SAG Awards.Here is the complete list of winners for the 26th annual SAG Awards.: Laura Dern in "Marriage Story": Tony Shalhoub in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel": Phoebe Waller-Bridge in "Fleabag""The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"Robert De Niro