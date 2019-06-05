Sanford dancer takes stage as 'Cats' opens at DPAC

On stage was 23-year-old Mariah Reives.
"I'm originally from Sanford, North Carolina," Reives said, adding that she's excited to be back in the Tar Heel performing with the iconic show.
It was at her childhood dance studio in Sanford where she discovered her passion and love of dance.
Fast forward to the fall of 2018, an audition led to her new role. She'd transform from recent college graduate to Cassandra on the stage.
Her message to little ones growing up with passion and a drive? "Don't let anybody tell you that you can't, because anything is possible if you put your mind to it."
Reives said her dream is to one day be on Broadway.
"Hamilton would be the next dream show that I have besides 'Cats.'"
It has multiple showings at DPAC and will run through Sunday, June 9.