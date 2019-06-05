Arts & Entertainment

Sanford dancer takes stage as 'Cats' opens at DPAC

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The touring Broadway show "Cats" opened at DPAC on Tuesday night.

On stage was 23-year-old Mariah Reives.



"I'm originally from Sanford, North Carolina," Reives said, adding that she's excited to be back in the Tar Heel performing with the iconic show.

It was at her childhood dance studio in Sanford where she discovered her passion and love of dance.

Fast forward to the fall of 2018, an audition led to her new role. She'd transform from recent college graduate to Cassandra on the stage.

Her message to little ones growing up with passion and a drive? "Don't let anybody tell you that you can't, because anything is possible if you put your mind to it."

Reives said her dream is to one day be on Broadway.

"Hamilton would be the next dream show that I have besides 'Cats.'"

RELATED: 'Hamilton' to return to DPAC in 2020/2021 season

It has multiple showings at DPAC and will run through Sunday, June 9.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdurhamcatsdpacbroadway
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House to decide on North Carolina 'born-alive' veto
Cumberland County man comes forward as $344.6 million Powerball jackpot winner
CVS taking steps to stop gift card scammers
Watch out for the fake texts that seem to be from SunTrust Bank
'I ain't no killer': Derion Vence denies killing Maleah Davis
Woman sticks drive-thru customer with syringe
Go Raleigh bus drivers fed up, push for changes in management
Show More
Mother of former Fort Bragg soldier murdered in Charlotte wants answers
17-year-old girl bitten by shark had leg amputated, hands damaged
Pa. woman found dead days before couple at same resort
Fayetteville Army veteran wins $1 million on scratch-off
Wake County property tax to increase 10 percent to provide $500M to WCPSS
More TOP STORIES News