Scarlett Johansson taken to LAPD station after being overpowered by paparazzi outside Jimmy Kimmel Live!

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Scarlett Johansson was taken to the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Station after being overpowered by paparazzi outside Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, police say.An LAPD spokesperson confirmed that Johansson arrived to the police station after being jostled by a crowd of cameramen outside the theater at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard.The actress was not injured and did not end up filing a police report, authorities said.Johansson checked in with the LAPD and alerted them to the incident before leaving safely.No further information was released.