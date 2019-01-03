ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Scooby Doo Mystery Machine spotted bringing joy to California

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno mystery machine

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
Scooby Doo and the gang have packed into their iconic van "The Mystery Machine," and are patrolling the streets of Fresno, California.

Their next big adventure involves Tim Perry, the man behind the van.

"There are people that you might pull up to and they look like they might not be having a happy day, and then they'll turn around; they see and they start laughing or throw up their thumbs and their kids are all happy. It is cool I really enjoy driving it," Perry said.

From its bright blue and green paint job to its psychedelic flowers, it turns heads wherever it goes and leaves people in awe.

"I've had people follow me home; I've had a lot of people follow me home. I've had people turn around and drive another extra five miles just to go take a picture of it," Perry said.

It all started about four years ago with a 1973 Ford Econo Line van.

"It was up in Wonder Valley and this guy had it and I asked him four or five times if I could buy it from him and finally he sold it to me."

Perry would drive it around town and people kept on making the same comments, so he took their advice.

"I was driving it around and it was yellow and everybody said it looked like the Scooby Doo van and I told my friend about it and he painted it for me," Perry said.

Soon came the funky interior, some art pieces and other details.

After two and half years, the transformation was complete and "the Mystery Machine," was reborn.

Perry takes the van to community events as a form of giving back.

His next project includes painting a trailer with the same color scheme.

He wants to hook it up to the van and use it to give out free snow cones and other goodies to people.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainment
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Colton talks about meeting 30 women on 'The Bachelor'
Kid Rock pays off $81K in layaways
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child: report
Airport ramp agent breaks out dance moves to cheer up crying child
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Dead person found inside car that crashed into parked cars in Durham
Driver dies in SUV crash on Durham Freeway
Fake pastor brought drug-filled Bible into NC jail, sheriff says
Man charged with repeatedly exposing himself in Mebane
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
Mark Harris requests certification of 9th District results
$100,000 reward offered for killer of 7-year-old girl in Houston
Want student loans erased? Enter this 'grown-ish' contest
Show More
Police report: 3 tranquilizer darts, 8 rounds used to take down lion after deadly attack
PETA wants end to live college mascots after Bevo incident
21-year-old woman hit, killed while crossing road in Raleigh
'Working for free; I hate it:' Government shutdown hits NC workers hard
Woman catches 88-pound catfish in Tennessee lake
More News