"When you have been part of the problem for decades but suddenly they all think you are the solution," he said in a pair of Instagram captions Wednesday alongside two photos of Winfrey with Weinstein.
Weinstein's alleged serial sex crimes sparked the #MeToo movement and a cascade of accusations of abuse, harassment and assault against powerful men.
He ended the post with the hashtag '#SanctimoniousHollywood.'
After Winfrey's passionate speech while receiving the Cecil B. DeMille award, people from all over the world admired the 63-year-old for championing women's rights. The speech led to the Oprah for president hashtag #Oprah2020 on Twitter.
Seal's comments didn't sit too well with many social media users who responded at the "Kiss From a Rose" singer." Model Chrissy Teigen noted everyone has a past.
"Hmm. Let's just say we've all heard things about each other, haven't we?" she wrote in the comments.