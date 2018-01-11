Singer Seal slammed Oprah Winfrey following her inspirational Golden Globes speech, claiming she knew about the rumors surrounding Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein but did nothing."When you have been part of the problem for decades but suddenly they all think you are the solution," he said in a pair of Instagram captions Wednesday alongside two photos of Winfrey with Weinstein.Weinstein's alleged serial sex crimes sparked the #MeToo movement and a cascade of accusations of abuse, harassment and assault against powerful men.He ended the post with the hashtag '#SanctimoniousHollywood.'After Winfrey's passionate speech while receiving the Cecil B. DeMille award, people from all over the world admired the 63-year-old for championing women's rights. The speech led to the Oprah for president hashtag #Oprah2020 on Twitter.Seal's comments didn't sit too well with many social media users who responded at the "Kiss From a Rose" singer." Model Chrissy Teigen noted everyone has a past."Hmm. Let's just say we've all heard things about each other, haven't we?" she wrote in the comments.