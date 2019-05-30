Arts & Entertainment

Mel Gibson's multi-million-dollar Malibu mansion is up for sale

By Bria Kalpen
MALIBU, Calif. -- Braveheart is selling his castle, but this one isn't in Scotland: it's in Malibu.

Academy Award-winner Mel Gibson has put his ocean-view mansion on the market and it comes with a hefty price tag. The 6,578-square-foot house boasts a number of luxurious amenities, including a French country kitchen with bespoke cabinetry, two swimming pools, an indoor gym, outdoor terraces with romantic views of the ocean, and a lush 5.5 acre landscape. The 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom home also features a three-car garage with a guest house above it, as well as membership in the La Costa Beach Club.

So how much does it cost to live like a Oscar-worthy director? Drum roll please... $14.495 million!

This kind of luxury isn't cheap, but it sure is beautiful. Check the video above to see Gibson's mansion for yourself!

For more information, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniaacademy awardsactormansionhomeu.s. & worldcalifornia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Senior arrested at Johnston County school with loaded gun, sources say
Raleigh police release body cam video after officer shot man holding modified BB gun
Harnett County man charged with murder after house set on fire
Body of missing Eno River Rock Quarry swimmer found
Family Dollar to sell alcohol at 1,000 of its stores
Woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic attack
WEEKEND EVENTS: Farmers' markets, movies with dogs & spring wine walk
Show More
Durham County DA instructs prosecutors to not seek cash bond in low-level cases
Cary Police: Man exposes himself to multiple women outside grocery store
Family of 12-year-old drowning victim says he was not an experienced swimmer
Fayetteville Red Cross members headed to Arkansas, Missouri flood zones
94-year-old WWII veteran becomes barista at family coffee shop
More TOP STORIES News