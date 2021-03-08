Critics Choice Awards winners: 'Nomadland,' 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and 'The Crown' dominate

FILM

Best Picture

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10364975" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandy Kenyon takes a look at the critically acclaimed film, Nomadland

Best Director

Best Actor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10397099" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Awards season is underway in Hollywood and the broadcast critics presented their top honors in a virtual ceremony Sunday night.

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Young Actor/Actress

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Original Screenplay

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Production Design

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Editing

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Visual Effects

Best Score

Best Song

Best Foreign Language Film

Best Comedy

TELEVISION:

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Best Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Best Limited Series

TV Movie

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Best Talk Show

Best Comedy Special

Best Short Form Series

LOS ANGELES -- The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards, which honor some of the best film and television of the year, were presented Sunday.See below for a full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold."Da 5 Bloods""Ma Rainey's Black Bottom""Mank""Minari""News of the World""One Night in Miami""Promising Young Woman""Sound of Metal""The Trial of the Chicago 7"Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"David Fincher, "Mank"Spike Lee, "Da 5 Bloods"Regina King, "One Night in Miami"Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"Ben Affleck, "The Way Back"Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"Tom Hanks, "News of the World"Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"Delroy Lindo, "Da 5 Bloods"Gary Oldman, "Mank"Steven Yeun, "Minari"Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"Sidney Flanigan, "Never Rarely Sometimes Always"Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"Zendaya, "Malcolm & Marie"Chadwick Boseman, "Da 5 Bloods"Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"Bill Murray, "On the Rocks"Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"Ellen Burstyn, "Pieces of a Woman"Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"Olivia Colman, "The Father"Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari"Ryder Allen, "Palmer"Ibrahima Gueye, "The Life Ahead"Talia Ryder, "Never Rarely Sometimes Always"Caoilinn Springall, "The Midnight Sky"Helena Zengel, "News of the World""Da 5 Bloods""Judas and the Black Messiah""Ma Rainey's Black Bottom""Minari""One Night in Miami""Mank""Minari""Never Rarely Sometimes Always""Sound of Metal""The Trial of the Chicago 7""The Father""First Cow""Ma Rainey's Black Bottom""News of the World""One Night in Miami""Emma""Ma Rainey's Black Bottom""News of the World""The Personal History of David Copperfield""Tenet""Da 5 Bloods""First Cow""Mank""Minari""News of the World""Tenet""Emma""Mank""Mulan""The Personal History of David Copperfield""Promising Young Woman""The Father""Mank""Nomadland"(tie)"Tenet"(tie)"Emma""Hillbilly Elegy""Mank""Promising Young Woman""The United States vs. Billie Holiday""Greyhound""The Invisible Man""Mank""The Midnight Sky""Mulan""Wonder Woman 1984""The Midnight Sky""Mank""Minari""News of the World""Tenet""Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" -- "Husavik (My Home Town)""The Life Ahead" - "Io Si (Seen)""Judas and the Black Messiah" -- "Fight for You""The Outpost" -- "Everybody Cries""The United States vs. Billie Holiday" -- "Tigress & Tweed""Another Round""Collective""La Llorona""The Life Ahead""Two Of Us""Borat Subsequent Moviefilm""The Forty-Year-Old Version""The King of Staten Island""On the Rocks""The Prom""Better Call Saul""The Good Fight""Lovecraft Country""The Mandalorian""Ozark""Perry Mason""This Is Us"Jason Bateman -- "Ozark"Sterling K. Brown -- "This Is Us"Jonathan Majors -- "Lovecraft Country"Bob Odenkirk -- "Better Call Saul"Matthew Rhys -- "Perry Mason"Christine Baranski -- "The Good Fight"Olivia Colman -- "The Crown"Claire Danes -- "Homeland"Laura Linney -- "Ozark"Jurnee Smollett -- "Lovecraft Country"Jonathan Banks -- "Better Call Saul"Justin Hartley -- "This Is Us"John Lithgow -- "Perry Mason"Tobias Menzies -- "The Crown"Tom Pelphrey -- "Ozark"Cynthia Erivo -- "The Outsider"Julia Garner -- "Ozark"Janet McTeer -- "Ozark"Wunmi Mosaku -- "Lovecraft Country"Rhea Seehorn -- "Better Call Saul""Better Things""The Flight Attendant""Mom""Pen15""Ramy""Schitt's Creek""What We Do in the Shadows"Hank Azaria -- "Brockmire"Matt Berry -- "What We Do in the Shadows"Nicholas Hoult -- "The Great"Eugene Levy -- "Schitt's Creek"Ramy Youssef -- "Ramy"Pamela Adlon -- "Better Things"Christina Applegate -- "Dead to Me"Kaley Cuoco -- "The Flight Attendant"Natasia Demetriou -- "What We Do in the Shadows"Issa Rae -- "Insecure"William Fichtner -- "Mom"Harvey Guillén -- "What We Do in the Shadows"Alex Newell -- "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"Mark Proksch -- "What We Do in the Shadows"Andrew Rannells -- "Black Monday"Lecy Goranson -- "The Conners"Rita Moreno -- "One Day at a Time"Annie Murphy -- "Schitt's Creek"Ashley Park -- "Emily in Paris"Jaime Pressly -- "Mom""I May Destroy You""Mrs. America""Normal People""The Plot Against America""Small Axe""The Undoing""Unorthodox""Bad Education""Between the World and Me""The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel""Sylvie's Love""What the Constitution Means to Me"Hugh Grant -- "The Undoing"Paul Mescal -- "Normal People"Chris Rock -- "Fargo"Mark Ruffalo -- "I Know This Much is True"Morgan Spector -- "The Plot Against America"Cate Blanchett -- "Mrs. America"Michaela Coel -- "I May Destroy You"Daisy Edgar-Jones -- "Normal People"Shira Haas -- "Unorthodox"Tessa Thompson -- "Sylvie's Love"Daveed Diggs -- "The Good Lord Bird"Joshua Caleb Johnson -- "The Good Lord Bird"Dylan McDermott -- "Hollywood"Glynn Turman -- "Fargo"John Turturro -- "The Plot Against America"Betsy Brandt -- "Soulmates"Marielle Heller -- "The Queen's Gambit"Margo Martindale -- "Mrs. America"Winona Ryder -- "The Plot Against America"Tracey Ullman -- "Mrs. America""Desus & Mero""Full Frontal with Samantha Bee""The Kelly Clarkson Show""The Late Show with Stephen Colbert""Red Table Talk""Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty""Hannah Gadsby: Douglas"(tie)"Marc Maron: End Times Fun"(tie)"Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything""The Andy Cohen Diaries""Mapleworth Murders""Nikki Fre$h""Reno 911!""Tooning Out the News"