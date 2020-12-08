new year's eve

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2021 to feature returning hosts Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, Billy Porter & Ciara

This year's show, which marks the 49th anniversary of "New Year's Rockin' Eve," will feature more than five and a half hours of performances
By Danny Clemens
NEW YORK -- Familiar faces are returning later this month to ring in the new year during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" on ABC.

This year's host lineup, announced Tuesday morning, includes Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, Billy Porter and Ciara. Porter, who hosted from New Orleans last year, will join Seacrest and Hale in New York's Times Square this year while Ciara will host once again from Los Angeles.

"2020 has been a trying year for the world and I'm thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings," Seacrest, returning to host for the 16th year, said in a news release. "We look forward to making sure it's a night for everyone to remember."

Seacrest announced Wednesday that president-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden are scheduled to give "their last interview of the year" in Times Square.

Producers say this year's show, which marks the franchise's 49th anniversary, will feature more than five and a half hours of performances.

Jessie James Decker will also reprise her role as the show's Powerball correspondent. Just after midnight, she'll reveal Powerball's First Millionaire of the Year.

The show will be a broadcast event that is closed to the public this year.

Don't miss "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 31
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew year's evetelevisionabcryan seacrestotrc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
NEW YEAR'S EVE
Joe and Jill Biden to appear on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
See who's performing during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC
Looking back at Billy Porter's best fashion moments of 2020
Annual 'Good Riddance Day' says goodbye to 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19 update at 2 p.m.
US hits record for daily COVID-19 deaths -- again
Child labor in palm oil industry tied to Girl Scout cookies
Black man falsely jailed sues over use of facial recognition tech
Struggling NC man surprised with free car
$600 stimulus direct deposits, paper checks being sent out: Mnuchin
Nashville man's girlfriend warned he was building bombs
Show More
Joe Clark, who inspired 'Lean on Me' movie, dead at 82
No travel history in 1st reported US case of virus variant
Will COVID-19 vaccines work on the new coronavirus variant?
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Bacon-wrapped tator tots
Apex fire chief, who had COVID-19, says get the vaccine
More TOP STORIES News