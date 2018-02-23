OSCARS

2018 Oscars: Mary J. Blige, Andra Day and more to perform

Get ready for some Oscar-nominated music. On Friday the Academy announced performances scheduled for the 90th Oscars ceremony. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP|Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Get ready for some Oscar-nominated music. On Friday the Academy announced performances scheduled for the 90th Oscars ceremony.

Here's a look at who's performing each of the songs nominated for Best Song this year.

Gael García Bernal, Natalia Lafourcade and Miguel will perform "Remember Me" from Disney-Pixar's Coco.

Mary J. Blige will perform "Mighty River" from Mudbound.

Andra Day and Common will perform "Stand Up For Something" from Marshall.

Keala Settle will perform "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman.

Sufjan Stevens will perform "Mystery of Love" from Call Me By Your Name.

"We're excited to have these talented artists showcase the powerful contribution music makes to filmmaking," show producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd said in a statement. "It's a privilege to welcome them to the 90th Oscars stage."

It was previously announced that Jimmy Kimmel would again host Hollywood's biggest night of the year. Many of the presenters have also been announced, including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Chadwick Boseman.

Don't miss the Oscars Sunday, March 4 on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Pixar, ABC and this station.
