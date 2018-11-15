Seeking fun on the cheap? Here are 3 free events in Durham this week

The Conglomerate: Opening Reception

Harry Potter Trivia

National Princess Day Celebration

Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?If you're on the hunt for events and activities that don't require cash on hand, we've got four solid options to enjoy for the low, low price of zero dollars, from Harry Potter trivia to a celebration for princesses.---The Conglomerate is a three-week art exhibition at The Carrack Modern Art featuring the work of artists of color. Peruse pieces by Kennedi Carter, Britney Balmer and Jarome Chesson, conveying the minority experience, while enjoying music and refreshments.Thursday, Nov. 15, 6:30-9 p.m.The Carrack Modern Art, 947 E. Main St.FreeDue to popular demand, TriviaTainment is bringing another round of Harry Potter trivia to Maverick's Smokehouse & Taproom. Sign up your team of friends or face the five rounds of all new questions solo.Thursday, Nov. 15, 9:30-11:30 p.m.Maverick's Smokehouse & Taproom, 900 W. Main St.FreeIn recognition of National Princess Day on Nov. 18, Noble Companion Handbag Studio is hosting a party for princesses between the ages of five and 12. Glitter tattoos, refreshments and a complimentary goody bag will be offered. Miniature bundt cakes will also be on sale for $5.Sunday, Nov. 18, 2-5 p.m.Noble Companion Handbag Studio, 1912 E. NC-54Free