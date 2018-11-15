ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Seeking fun on the cheap? Here are 3 free events in Durham this week

Maverick's Smokehouse & Taproom. | Photo: Maverick's Smokehouse & Taproom/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?

If you're on the hunt for events and activities that don't require cash on hand, we've got four solid options to enjoy for the low, low price of zero dollars, from Harry Potter trivia to a celebration for princesses.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

The Conglomerate: Opening Reception





The Conglomerate is a three-week art exhibition at The Carrack Modern Art featuring the work of artists of color. Peruse pieces by Kennedi Carter, Britney Balmer and Jarome Chesson, conveying the minority experience, while enjoying music and refreshments.

When: Thursday, Nov. 15, 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: The Carrack Modern Art, 947 E. Main St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Harry Potter Trivia





Due to popular demand, TriviaTainment is bringing another round of Harry Potter trivia to Maverick's Smokehouse & Taproom. Sign up your team of friends or face the five rounds of all new questions solo.

When: Thursday, Nov. 15, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Maverick's Smokehouse & Taproom, 900 W. Main St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

National Princess Day Celebration





In recognition of National Princess Day on Nov. 18, Noble Companion Handbag Studio is hosting a party for princesses between the ages of five and 12. Glitter tattoos, refreshments and a complimentary goody bag will be offered. Miniature bundt cakes will also be on sale for $5.

When: Sunday, Nov. 18, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Noble Companion Handbag Studio, 1912 E. NC-54
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
