Seeking fun on the cheap? Here are 3 free events in Durham this week

If you're on the hunt for events and activities that don't require cash on hand, we've got four solid options to enjoy for the low, low price of zero dollars, from Harry Potter trivia to a celebration for princesses.
The Conglomerate: Opening Reception
The Conglomerate is a three-week art exhibition at The Carrack Modern Art featuring the work of artists of color. Peruse pieces by Kennedi Carter, Britney Balmer and Jarome Chesson, conveying the minority experience, while enjoying music and refreshments.
When: Thursday, Nov. 15, 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: The Carrack Modern Art, 947 E. Main St.
Admission: Free
Harry Potter Trivia
Due to popular demand, TriviaTainment is bringing another round of Harry Potter trivia to Maverick's Smokehouse & Taproom. Sign up your team of friends or face the five rounds of all new questions solo.
When: Thursday, Nov. 15, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Maverick's Smokehouse & Taproom, 900 W. Main St.
Admission: Free
National Princess Day Celebration
In recognition of National Princess Day on Nov. 18, Noble Companion Handbag Studio is hosting a party for princesses between the ages of five and 12. Glitter tattoos, refreshments and a complimentary goody bag will be offered. Miniature bundt cakes will also be on sale for $5.
When: Sunday, Nov. 18, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Noble Companion Handbag Studio, 1912 E. NC-54
Admission: Free
