AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

Slain rapper XXXTentacion posthumously wins American Music Award for "17"

EMBED </>More Videos

XXXTentacion won the American Music Award for favorite soul/R&B album just months after he was killed in a robbery at a Florida motorcycle dealership. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES --
XXXTentacion won the American Music Award for favorite soul/R&B album just months after he was shot and killed in a robbery.

The Florida rapper, a streaming juggernaut, won for his 2017 debut "17" and was also nominated for new artist of the year. Cleopatra Bernard, XXXTentacion's mother, accepted the award in his honor.


"I am honored to accept this award on behalf of my son. I would like to thank the AMAs, his fans and to everyone who made this possible: thank you guys, so much," Bernard said. "I appreciate this."

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was killed June 18, 2018, in a robbery at a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was 20. Four suspects have been indicted in connection with the rapper's murder.

XXXTentacion also won best new artist at the BET Hip Hop Awards earlier in October.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentamerican music awardsmusic newsrapperaward showsrap musicgun violenceu.s. & worldflorida
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS
Here are your 2018 American Music Awards winners
Jennifer Lopez and more to perform at AMAs
Tracee Ellis Ross excited to host AMAs for second time
Here are your 2017 AMA winners
More american music awards
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2018 American Music Awards winners
The Avett Brothers to perform at Hurricane Florence relief show
Voice of 'Little Mermaid' surprises N.J. couple at their wedding
Jennifer Lopez and more to perform at AMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael strengthens to a Category 3 storm, could become stronger
2 seriously injured, including Wake County deputy, in 2-vehicle crash
Raleigh man, 20, charged in Surf City crash that killed woman, injured toddler
Wake Schools relents, moves bus stop after gunfire nearby
Mom arrested after leaving children alone for more than 2 hours
Panthers' Julius Peppers visits Lumberton to tackle Hurricane Florence relief
UNC's Roy Williams 'dumbfounded' by FBI investigation of college basketball
How you can get a Real ID at the NC State Fair
Show More
Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver
Troubleshooter resolves family's furniture frustrations
8 arrested in string of shootings near downtown Raleigh
Durham Police charge man with kidnapping, sex crimes with 14-year-old girl
Wake County students, parents plead for change to 'dangerous' intersection
More News