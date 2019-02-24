OSCARS

Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler target Oscars 2019 nominees with pickup lines

EMBED </>More Videos

"Roma's on Netflix? What next? My microwave makes a movie?" Tina Fey (center) joked, alongside (from left) Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler at the 91st Oscars.

LOS ANGELES --
They might not have been the hosts of the 91st Oscars, but Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's hilarious pickup lines left us wishing they were!

The SNL alumni and seasoned award show hosts followed a rocking performance by Queen Sunday night to present the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

The comedy queens did not disappoint with their trademark tongue-in-cheek wisecracks, often at the expense of celebrities in the audience.

"Hey Chadwick Boseman, Wa-kanda plans do you got later?" Rudolph said, to raucous laughter.

Check out the video above to see who else the trio targeted in their would-be Oscars opening monologue.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsu.s. & worldaward showsacademy awards
OSCARS
Oscars 2019: Queen opens night with high-energy performance
SPONSORED: Oscar winner Mahershala Ali: The man of many names
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
Regina King rescued by Captain America at Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Oscars 2019: Queen opens night with high-energy performance
SPONSORED: Oscar winner Mahershala Ali: The man of many names
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
Regina King rescued by Captain America at Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: Queen opens night with high-energy performance
Sheriff: Bicyclist found off Wake County road was not struck by vehicle
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Fire victims say a friend set up a GoFundMe, later stole donations
ABC11 First Alert Weather team is "certified most accurate" again
1 victim identified in deadly cargo jet crash in Chambers Co.
R. Kelly remains in jail; singer's finances 'a mess,' lawyer says
Oscars 2019: Cast your vote!
Show More
Raleigh man beaten by officers in 2018 dies of overdose, advocate says
Woman banned from dating app Tinder for posing with hunted animal
Anti-ICE rally in Durham demands end to undocumented immigrant arrests
Retaining wall breaks down at Holly Springs Target
Opposing groups rally at UNC over monument removals
More News