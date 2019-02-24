They might not have been the hosts of the 91st Oscars, but Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's hilarious pickup lines left us wishing they were!The SNL alumni and seasoned award show hosts followed a rocking performance by Queen Sunday night to present the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.The comedy queens did not disappoint with their trademark tongue-in-cheek wisecracks, often at the expense of celebrities in the audience."Hey Chadwick Boseman, Wa-kanda plans do you got later?" Rudolph said, to raucous laughter.