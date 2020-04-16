Coronavirus

SNL's Michael Che to pay rent for all apartments in late grandmother's New York City building

NEW YORK CITY -- "Saturday Night Live" comedian Michael Che announced he will pay one month's rent for all 160 apartments in his late grandmother's New York City building.

Che announced earlier this month that his grandmother died from COVID-19. She lived in a building run by the New York City Housing Authority, which provides public housing in the city.

"It's crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can't even work," Che said on Instagram. "Obviously I can't offer much help by myself, but in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I'm paying one month's rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA building she lived in."

He said he hopes the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing and call on Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and even Diddy to help fix it.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citynychacoronavirussnlu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Bulk chicken sale in Raleigh causes traffic jam
Doctor beats COVID-19, returns to fight virus at hospital
Star-studded 'Disney Family Singalong' to air on ABC tonight
5.2 million more seek unemployment aid as US layoffs spread
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County extends stay-at-home order
Bulk chicken sale in Raleigh causes traffic jam
Michael Jordan talks documentary ahead of Sunday premiere
Request for 25 body bags reveals deadly outbreak at nursing home
Why some stimulus checks may have gone to wrong accounts
5.2 million more seek unemployment aid as US layoffs spread
Dog who lost both owners to COVID-19 looking for loving home
Show More
Duke hospital staff make boy's 10th birthday special
Stimulus cash, goodwill help Raleigh mom on the brink of homelessness
Here's why respirators, intubation needed to treat coronavirus
Antibody test shows some Wake Co. first responders had COVID-19, didn't know it
NCSU student makes hundreds of masks for medical employees
More TOP STORIES News