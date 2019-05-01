Arts & Entertainment

'Sonic the Hedgehog' trailer gives fans the creeps

SAN FRANCISCO -- It's a flashback to the 1990s as the trailer for 'Sonic the Hedgehog' came out on Tuesday, set to rapper Coolio's hit song 'Gangsta's Paradise'.

The live-action movie is centered around the video game character made popular by Sega.

All the buzz though is surrounding the appearance of the main character, Sonic, and his teeth.

If you look closely they appear very human like, which has drawn the ire of the internet and generated some visceral reactions.

It didn't take long for pictures and GIFs to start circulating on social media poking fun at Sonic's appearance.

Actor Ben Schwartz is Sonic's voice. Jim Carrey plays the villain, Dr. Ivo Robotnik. This is Carrey's first studio film appearance since 2014.
