Spice Girls reunite for 2019 tour

The reunion tour for the 1990s pop stars will take place in the United Kingdom.
Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, will not be able to make the 2019 tour because of business commitments. But the band says she remains one of the Spice Girls.
"It's time to spice things up all over again!!!!! I can't wait to perform to our forever supporting fans and a whole new spice generation! Love you all!" Emma Bunton, also known as Baby Spice, said.
The tour will take place in June at stadiums around the United Kingdom.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 10. Click here to reserve your tickets.