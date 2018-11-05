ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Spice Girls reunite for 2019 tour

Get ready to spice up your life - the Spice Girls may be getting back together for a reunion tour! Well, at least that's what many fans are hoping for. (AP)

The Spice Girls are reuniting for a tour in 2019, but American fans will have to travel a long way to see them.

The reunion tour for the 1990s pop stars will take place in the United Kingdom.

Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, will not be able to make the 2019 tour because of business commitments. But the band says she remains one of the Spice Girls.

"It's time to spice things up all over again!!!!! I can't wait to perform to our forever supporting fans and a whole new spice generation! Love you all!" Emma Bunton, also known as Baby Spice, said.



The tour will take place in June at stadiums around the United Kingdom.

  • Saturday 1 June - Manchester Etihad Stadium

  • Monday 3 June - Coventry Ricoh Stadium

  • Thursday 6 June - Sunderland Stadium of Light

  • Saturday 8 June - Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium

  • Monday 10 June - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

  • Saturday 15 June - London Wembley Stadium


    • Tickets go on sale Nov. 10. Click here to reserve your tickets.
