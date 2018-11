Spice Girls reunite for 2019 tour

Saturday 1 June - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Monday 3 June - Coventry Ricoh Stadium

Thursday 6 June - Sunderland Stadium of Light

Saturday 8 June - Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium

Monday 10 June - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

Saturday 15 June - London Wembley Stadium

The Spice Girls are reuniting for a tour in 2019, but American fans will have to travel a long way to see them.The reunion tour for the 1990s pop stars will take place in the United Kingdom.Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, will not be able to make the 2019 tour because of business commitments. But the band says she remains one of the Spice Girls."It's time to spice things up all over again!!!!! I can't wait to perform to our forever supporting fans and a whole new spice generation! Love you all!" Emma Bunton, also known as Baby Spice, said.The tour will take place in June at stadiums around the United Kingdom.Tickets go on sale Nov. 10. Click here to reserve your tickets.