ENTERTAINMENT

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer released

EMBED </>More Videos

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' swings into theaters on July 5, 2019.

We're no longer in New York City, Spider-Man.

In Marvel Studio's Spider-Man: Far From Home, the friendly neighborhood web-slinger finds himself in Europe on a trip with his friends.

And for the first time, Tom Holland's Peter Parker comes face-to-face with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury.

"So nice to finally meet you, Spider-Man," Fury says.

Parker thinks Europe doesn't need Spider-Man. But when Fury and the evil Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, show up, Parker's vacation plans change.

"I think Nick Fury just hijacked our summer vacation," Parker says.

The film is filled with new villains, a new suit, and the humor fans have come to know from the Spider-Man comics - including alliteration.

"Peter Parker here to pick up a passport, please," Parker says in a scene.

On Monday night, after an outcry from fans who have been waiting and waiting for a glimpse of the next Spider-Man flick, Holland teased that he spoke to Sony about releasing the trailer.


The teaser trailer was released Tuesday morning.

The movie is a sequel to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming which was Spidey's first solo film as a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man debuted in the MCU in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

Along with Holland, Jackson, and Gyllenhaal, the film stars Jon Favreau, Zendaya, and Marisa Tomei.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5, 2019. It premieres a few months after Avengers: Endgame, which opens in April.

The movie is produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios. It is distributed by Sony Pictures. Disney is the parent of company of Marvel and this ABC station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentspider-manmarvelmovie news
ENTERTAINMENT
Lady Gaga apologizes for R. Kelly collaboration
Fiddler on the Roof now playing at DPAC
Kevin Spacey plans not-guilty plea in sexual assault case
Want student loans erased? Enter this 'grown-ish' contest
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Carol Channing dies at 97: Publicist
A new villain emerges on 'The Bachelor'
Ariana Grande cancels Raleigh concert
Full list of Critics' Choice Awards winners
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3 suspects taken into custody in shooting of trooper in Wilson County
Spirit Airlines comes to RDU, announces flights to 7 cities
Watch: Silent Sam statue removed from UNC campus
Toddler found dead in freezing temperatures
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
Raleigh man says he was shot after hearing knocks at front door
Child strapped into car seat falls out of moving car in Minnesota
3 young children die after getting trapped in chest freezer
Show More
Netflix raising prices for 58 million US subscribers
Trump buys burgers and fries for national champs amid shutdown
LISTEN: Jayme Closs 911 call released
Study: Chocolate is better for your cough than cough syrup
29 dogs killed in kennel fire in Chicago
More News