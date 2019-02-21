HOLLYWOOD WRAP

Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman' front and center for Oscar spotlight

EMBED </>More Videos

Writer-director Spike Lee is thrilled his team from "BlacKkKlansman" has been honored with Oscar nominations.

By
LOS ANGELES --
Spike Lee first burst onto the Oscar scene in 1989 with his hit film "Do the Right Thing," which earned him a screenplay nomination.

Lee has given us decades of distinctive films; culminating right now with the topical story of "Blackkklansman." The film gave Lee his first directing Oscar nomination.

"Blackkklansman" is also up for an Oscar best picture, and Lee is a producer. He's also a nominee for best adapted screenplay. He says the best part of the nominations is the fact he gets to share them with talented colleagues who've been with him for years.

"It was a good feeling because in order I saw on television, I see my longtime collaborator Barry Brown gets in for editor, my longtime composer Terence Blanchard gets in. Then I saw we got adapted screenplay," said Lee. "So it wasn't just for me, that was for all of us combined."

After years of making films that push the envelope, Lee says he's always been one to take a chance.

"If you have commitment to what you're doing, then roll the dice! And you know sometimes it comes up snake eyes," laughed Lee. "The thing I've learned, going on my fourth decade in filmmaking, timing is everything. And with this film, the stars aligned. Everything clicked. And it's very rare that it happens."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmovieacademy awards
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya of 'Get Out' prepare for Oscars
Harvey Weinstein statue in Hollywod spotlights sexual misconduct issue
Nominee Kobe Bryant hopes to make Oscars slam dunk
Stephen King's 'It' re-told for new generation
Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg become Disney Legends at D23
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscar nominees for animated, live-actions shorts soak in spotlight
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
The ultimate guide to winning your Oscars pool
SPONSORED: Oscar frontrunner Regina King shines in 'Beale Street'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Shoe blowout injures Zion Williamson; UNC blows out Duke 88-72
Live: Mark Harris says he was unaware of Dowless' plans for ballots
Man accused of assaulting woman, child sex crime arrested in Henderson
Officials identify 3 deputies involved in shooting death of man
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
Police: Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
Babysitter of 5 left to get ingredients when fire started
Show More
Cary mass shooting survivor, officials discuss gun bill proposal
Tortoise feared extinct found on remote Galapagos island
One year later: Evangelist Billy Graham reached millions before death
Train hits unoccupied Durham patrol car
Police: Boy, 4, dies after being impaled by piece of glass
More News