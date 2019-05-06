Arts & Entertainment

New 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer offers clues about life after 'Endgame'

NEW YORK -- Wondering how the Marvel Cinematic Universe moves on after 'Endgame'? The new 'Spider-man: Far From Home' trailer provides some clues.

SPOILER ALERT: If you have not seen Avengers: Endgame stop reading and do not watch the trailer! Serious spoilers ahead!

The trailer for Far From Home, which opens in July, is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man is clearly coping with the events of Endgame and haunted by the memory of Tony Stark.

Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, is also trying to avoid Nick Fury, but as Happy Hogan says "you don't want to ghost Nick Fury."

We are also introduced to the notorious Spider-Man villain Mysterio played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

In this case, though, Mysterio is apparently not a bad guy, but one of the world's new heroes. And here's another curveball - Mysterio is from an alternate universe.

Did those rival snaps from Thanos and Iron Man create a Marvel multi-verse? So many questions, but the answers must wait!

Spiderman-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2, 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmarvelspider man
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News