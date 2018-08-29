ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Spotify now offering college students free movies

Spotify rolls out perks for college students.

By
Spotify is upgrading its Spotify Premium for Students Plan.

The streaming company is announcing student subscribers are now getting access to the Showtime On-Demand video service for free as well as a subscription to Hulu's streaming library of current TV and movie hits.

To get the deal, students have to be enrolled in an accredited Title IX college or university. They also have to sign up directly with Spotify and not through iTunes or Google Play.

The current Spotify Premium for Studentsplan offers unlimited and on-demand access to all music and podcasts for $4.99.
