Variety of local Latin musicians and dancers to take the stage at La Fiesta del Pueblo 2017

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
La Fiesta del Pueblo is a celebration of Latino culture across many different nationalities, expressed through food, arts and song, and dance.

Variety of local Latin musicians and dancers to take the stage at La Fiesta del Pueblo 2017.



More at: www.elpueblo.org

The free street party begins today on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh.

Join ABC11 in our pop-up studio as we celebrate the Triangle's largest Latino festival.

Here are the local musicians and dancers you can expect to see on stage, with a sneak peek of previous performances and the times you can expect them to take the stage.

MAIN STAGE SCHEDULE - LA FIESTA DEL PUEBLO

11:30 a.m.

noon

12:30 p.m. - Orgullo Mexicano

12:45 p.m.

1 p.m.

1:45 p.m.

2 p.m. - Opening Ceremony

2:15 p.m.

3 p.m.

3:15 p.m.

3:45 p.m.

4 p.m.

4:45 p.m.

5 p.m.

5:45 p.m.

6 p.m.

