STAR WARS

New 'Star Wars' to unveil unused footage of Carrie Fisher

EMBED </>More Videos

The late Carrie Fisher will be in the next "Star Wars" movie even though she passed away two years ago.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
The late Carrie Fisher will be in the next "Star Wars" movie even though she passed away two years ago.

Writer and director J.J. Abrams said unreleased footage of the actress will be used in "Star Wars: Episode IX" to bring her character's story to "a satisfying conclusion."
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years


He said recasting Fisher or using CGI to recreate her were not the right options.

"Star Wars: Episode IX" is scheduled to be released in December of 2019.

The movie is from Walt Disney Studio, owned by the same parent company as ABC11.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviestar wars
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STAR WARS
Disney announces opening season of Star Wars Galaxy's Edge parks
Star Wars: The Pollen Menace
Heathrow Airport teases Star Wars flights to galaxy far, far away
The new 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' trailer is here
More star wars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Stranger Things' casting extras in Atlanta
Everything you need to know about Raleigh Supercon
911 call from Demi Lovato's Hollywood Hills home released
Cardi B pulls out of Bruno Mars tour after giving birth
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fayetteville police ID man killed in late night motorcycle crash
Fayetteville police seeking suspects in late night armed robbery
12-year-old Girl Scout calls out sexism in viral letter to the editor
Search of pig farm turns up no sign of missing Iowa student
Mother of 2 beaten over shopping cart in Walmart parking lot
'Stranger Things' casting extras in Atlanta
Man in critical condition after lightning strikes near him in Wake Co.
Northern California wildfire raging into its fourth day
Show More
Police arrested for kicking pregnant woman in stomach
Mama duck & dozens of ducklings capture the world's heart
3 dead, 7 injured in New Orleans shooting
John Lewis hospitalized, under 'routine observation'
Victim ID'd in fatal I-40 crash involving concrete truck in Raleigh
More News