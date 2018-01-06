ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Star Wars fans ditch their shirts, hike up pants for #KyloRenChallenge

EMBED </>More Videos

Star Wars fans on social media are recreating an iconic moment from 'The Last Jedi'. (Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, demigod0206/Instagram, thebadpianist/Instagram)

Danny Clemens
If you follow any diehard Star Wars fans on Instagram, they're probably taking their shirt off, hiking up their pants and snapping a selfie.

It's all part of the #KyloRenChallenge, an homage to Adam Driver's so-called "beefcake moment" near the end of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi.' In the shirtless scene seen 'round the world, a shredded Driver appeared shirtless, clad only in a pair of high-waisted black pants, and sent the film's fans into a frenzy.

Now they're getting in on the action and recreating Driver's look on social media. Men (and even some women, a dog and a baby) are stripping down and flexing for the camera:



"Waiting on the World to Change" singer John Mayer even got in on the fun.


While Driver himself has yet to respond to the challenge - he isn't on social media - 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' writer/director Rian Johnson told People magazine last month that Driver "knew he looked good" in the shirtless scene "because he'd been training hardcore for the past six months for [his] fight scenes."

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warsselfieinstagramsocial mediabuzzworthywhat's trendingfun stuffu.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News