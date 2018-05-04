BUZZWORTHY

Star Wars: The Pollen Menace

Will Obi-Don Kenobi save the Triangle from The Pollen Menace? (WTVD)

A long time ago in a galaxy not so far, far away...

It is a period of sweltering heat, the morning crew was faced with their greatest feat - The Pollen Menace.

Will Obi-Don Kenobi be able to help save the Triangle - and our noses - from the dark side?

We'll just have to wait and see - but until then, check out the latest pollen forecast!

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
