Oscars

Oscar nominee luncheon arrivals: Watch live as stars gather in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES -- Oscar nominees are gathering in Hollywood for the nominee luncheon, an annual tradition taking place this year at the Ray Dolby Ballroom. Watch their live arrivals in the video player above.

The annual luncheon is a chance for nominees to informally meet and mingle. During the event, the large group of nominees poses for what's come to be called the "class photo," a group photo showing the dozens of nominees all in one place.

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

In years past, the relaxed event has also included, of course, a meal as well as remarks from Academy officials and others in the filmmaking community. A crash course in giving an acceptance speech is also standard fare at the annual event.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsaward showsmovieshollywoodmovie newsmercedes benz usa oscars
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscar win for 'Dear Basketball'
Jennifer Lopez wears $9 million worth of diamonds
Oscars 2020: When, how to watch the Academy Awards
2020 Oscars performers announced: See the list
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of 5 killed in murder-suicide: Craven Co. sheriff
Live: Impeachment trial of President Trump continues
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Woman with autism says she faces discrimination from landlord
Mom of two missing kids found in Hawaii with new husband
Coronavirus concerns postpone Chapel Hill Chinese festival
Concerning note in bathroom leads to outpouring of positivity
Show More
Cold sends more sea turtles to rehab than ever before
Michelle Obama wins Grammy Award for 'Best Spoken Word Album'
'One of the greatest': Fans in NC mourn Kobe Bryant
105-year-old World War II veteran dies
Survivors return to Auschwitz 75 years after liberation
More TOP STORIES News