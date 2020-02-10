Oscars

Stars celebrate Oscars at after parties all over Los Angeles

1 / 15

Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars may be over, but the party just got started as dozens of winners and other celebrities headed out to the various parties all over Los Angeles.

RELATED: Oscars 2020 Winners List: See which movies, nominees go home with gold

One of those parties includes the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Some of the early guests include actor Adam Scott and his wife, film producer, Naomi Scott.

Another attendee of the annual after-party is Vanity Fair's Editor-in-Chief Radhika Jones.

See more stories and videos on the 2020 Oscars here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsred carpet fashionhollywoodfashion
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor at Oscars
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Renee Zellweger on Oscar-winning portrayal of Judy Garland: 'She's heroic'
Oscars 2020 Live: Nominations, red carpet fashion and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Armed man arrested following standoff at Cary Chick-fil-A
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Community remembers man killed in Nash Co. deputy-involved shooting
Brad Pitt wins his first acting Oscar
New Chick-fil-A coming to Hope Mills
2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan attack identified
Show More
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
Oscars 2020 Live: Nominations, red carpet fashion and more
Panthers give surprise gift to students month after school hit by tornado
Triangle ESports Championship offers glimpse into professional gaming
1 found dead after Sampson County mobile home fire
More TOP STORIES News