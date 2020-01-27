Oscars

Oscar nominee luncheon 2020: Stars gather in Hollywood ahead of Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Oscar nominees are gathering in Hollywood for the nominee luncheon, an annual tradition taking place this year at the Ray Dolby Ballroom.

The annual luncheon is a chance for nominees to informally meet and mingle. During the event, the large group of nominees poses for what's come to be called the "class photo," a group photo showing the dozens of nominees all in one place.

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

In years past, the relaxed event has also included, of course, a meal as well as remarks from Academy officials and others in the filmmaking community. A crash course in giving an acceptance speech is also standard fare at the annual event.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
