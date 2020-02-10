LOS ANGELES -- On a night heavily criticized over its lack of recognition for female achievements behind the camera, all eyes were on the women during this year's Oscar ceremony.
In the lead up to the 92nd annual Academy Awards, many in the film industry were outraged that all nominees for directing were, once again, only men. Actress Natalie Portman even made a red carpet fashion statement about the snubs, sporting a Dior cape with the names of all the female directors who weren't nominated in the category.
"The Farewell" director Lulu Wang's name was embroidered into Portman's outfit, alongside Greta Gerwig, of "Little Women," and Mati Diop for "Atlantics."
Throughout the night, presenters made opportunities to quip over the lack of gender equality in the show, or celebrate women's wins.
When Mark Ruffalo presented the nominees for best documentary feature, he noted that four of the films "are directed or co-directed by women."
When Sigourney Weaver, Gal Gadot and Brie Larson joined the stage to present, Weaver said "all women are superheroes."
The three women also congratulated Irish conductor Eimear Noone before her performance for being the first female conductor to lead the Oscar orchestra.
When Hildur Gudnadóttir accepted the award for best original score for "Joker," she spoke directly to the women watching.
"To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music bubbling within - please speak up. We need to hear your voices," she said.
Stars put focus on women's achievement during Oscars despite snubs in directing category
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More