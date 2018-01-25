ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Stars to wear white roses at Grammys to support Time's Up

The music industry will join Hollywood's show of support against sexual misconduct and gender inequality by wearing white roses at the Grammys. (AP Photos/Shutterstock)

The music industry will join Hollywood's show of support against sexual misconduct and gender inequality by wearing white roses at the Grammys.

The demonstration, which was first reported by Billboard, was put together by Roc Nation's Meg Harkins and Interscope Geffen A&M Records' Karen Rait.

"We have not had the tsunami that politics and Hollywood has had, but we are still women," Harkins told The Associated Press. "I would want to see men and women wearing white roses and I would like men and women to be able to have meaningful Grammy Award speeches when those speeches happen."

Key music industry executives have since called on artists and employees to participate as the Grammys celebrates its 60th anniversary with a ceremony in New York City.

Kelly Clarkson, Cyndi Lauper, Dua Lipa, Halsey, Rita Ora and host James Corden have reportedly signed on to participate.

Gender issues like equal pay and sexual misconduct in the workplace have taken center stage throughout award season after dozens of men in media, politics, business and other fields were felled by allegations of sexual misconduct in the second half of 2017.

At the Golden Globe Awards, nearly all attendees wore black or sported Time's Up pins, and Oprah Winfrey gave a rousing speech about a "new day on the horizon" where "nobody ever has to say 'me too' again."

Red carpet interviews and many acceptance speeches at the Globes, the Critics' Choice Awards and the SAG Awards were also largely dominated by Time's Up-related discussions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
