ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Steven Spielberg taking on DC Universe film 'Blackhawk'

AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES --
Steven Spielberg is flying into the DC Universe with the World War II action adventure "Blackhawk."

Warner Bros. Chairman Toby Emmerich says Tuesday that the legendary filmmaker will produce and may direct the film for the studio.

The "Blackhawk" series started in 1941 and follows a group of ace WWII-era pilots as they fight evils, including the Axis powers.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"Jurassic Park" and "War of the Worlds" screenwriter David Koepp is writing the script.

Spielberg recently collaborated with Warner Bros. on the futuristic adventure "Ready Player One" which has made over $476 million worldwide.

The Oscar-winning director has a few projects on his plate first, however, including the fifth "Indiana Jones" and "West Side Story."

No release date has been set for "Blackhawk."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie newsdc comicssteven spielbergCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Report: Weinstein accuser Asia Argento settled her own sex assault complaint
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News