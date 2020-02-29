fashion

Fashion Friday: From Rihanna's bold dress to Storm Reid's elegant slip

By Roshumba Williams
We've made it through another fashion-filled week, so supermodel and resident fashion expert Roshumba Williams is listing off her top seven celebrity styles.

Paris Fashion Week had no shortage of style trends and Victoria Secret angel Romee Strijd was seen strutting in a comfy Christian Dior piece on her way to the show. Wearing a plaid poncho dress, classic bag and sleek shades, Strijd exuded a cool, laid-back style.

Rising star Storm Reid looked charming and mature in a lilac slip gown dripping with pearls and crystals. Her intricate side braid gave the look a modern flare at the "The Invisible Man" premiere in Hollywood.


We saw a lot of fashion trends on last weekend's NAACP Image Awards red carpet, including an unforgettable look by Rihanna who pushed the fashion envelope in a boldly ruffled Givenchy dress. The singer not only got an award in style but also took home the President's award for her philanthropic efforts.

"Just Mercy" leading men Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan were a dynamic duo at the awards. Foxx was all about old-school glamour in a classic black and white tux with bow tie. Jordan, on the other hand, went for a modern spin on the classic look and opted for a trim-fit suit without a tie.

"Grown-ish" actress Yara Shahidi stole the show in an embellished seafoam green Gucci mini dress. The piece was decorated with intricate beading and colorful accents.

Also getting her fashion groove on was Lizzo, who makes Williams' top fashion lists yet again. The singer-songwriter wore a custom Mary Katrantzou gown with unique geometric designs. This one-of-a-kind piece can only be worn by Lizzo herself, as her name was printed on the front of the dress.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityred carpet fashionhollywoodtelevisionfashion showfashionnaacp
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
FASHION
Now Open: Raleigh high-end consignment store rents dresses
This Houston hat store will make you feel like a real cowboy!
Model, author, restaurateur B. Smith dies at 70: Family friend
Now Open: Raleigh artist creates custom shoes featuring your dogs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How NC Quick Pass charged $120 for trips never taken
Sanitation worker dubbed 'hero' for helping 80-year-old man
4th murder suspect sought in Raleigh teen's death
60 years later, historical marker commemorates 'Chapel Hill 9'
Man dies after Fuquay-Varina ATV crash
Authorities search TN home for missing toddler Evelyn Boswell
Legal victory for mom taking sanctuary in Chapel Hill church
Show More
Area hospitals readying for coronavirus
Travel agents take a hit as coronavirus fears spread
Man arrested, 1 at large after carjacking at ATM in RTP, sheriff says
Cary drivers adjust to 'dynamic left turn' intersection
Man pointed gun at milk driver near school, sheriff says
More TOP STORIES News