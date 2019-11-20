Arts & Entertainment

Studio executive suggested Julia Roberts play Harriet Tubman in film about anti-slavery crusader

A studio executive once suggested Julia Roberts should play Harriet Tubman in a film about the anti-slavery crusader.

The movie "Harriet" which came out last month stars actress Cynthia Erivo.

The conversation happened 25 years ago.

The movie's script writer, Gregory Allen Howard, said one studio head said, "This script is fantastic. Let's get Julia Roberts to play Harriet Tubman."

When someone pointed out that Robert's couldn't be Harriet, the executive responded, "It was so long ago. No one is going to know the difference."

When talking about the episode, Allen said the climate in Hollywood was very different 25 years ago.

Allen told the story in an interview posted by Focus Features, the Studio behind "Harriet."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovies
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accepts plea deal in 2015 murder of Cary grandfather
Live - Sondland at impeachment hearing: There was a quid pro quo
Chris Watts murders turned into Lifetime movie
Fayetteville 8-year-old boy running out of time for kidney match
Chatham County Confederate statue comes down
AMA calls for ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products
White supremacist manifesto reportedly shared at Syracuse U
Show More
NCDOT prepares for winter weather in Wake County
Triangle educators plan new round of protests Wednesday
Walmart blacklists customer for too many negative reviews
Fort Bragg Christmas tree arrives Wednesday
Save money by negotiating credit card fees
More TOP STORIES News