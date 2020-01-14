Arts & Entertainment

Study: Going to the movies is as good for your heart as the gym

By
A trip to the movie theater can be as good for your heart as a trip to the gym, according to a study from the University College of London.

Researchers studied 77 people in conjunction with a movie theater chain and discovered their heart rates during a two-hour movie were in a zone similar to light exercise.

"This level of stimulation can help to build cardio fitness levels and burn fat," the study authors wrote. "Heart rate peaks were also aligned with specific storyline moments in the film."

The participants watched the 2019 live-action version of Aladdin and wore biometric sensors to track their heart rate.

Researchers also say a trip to the movie theater is good for our mental health, because it allows us to disconnect from other stresses.

"The cinema is one of the only places left where you can step away from devices and the outside world and truly switch off," says the study. "Over half of viewers believed that the experience was therapeutic in an emotional sense and felt uplifted by the experience."
